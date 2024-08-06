Wedbush Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $25.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $32.50 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, New Street Research cut Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.92.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. 102,369,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,954,605. Intel has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.