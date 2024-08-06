Wells Fargo & Company Increases Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target to $64.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKH. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $56.38 on Friday. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Activity at Black Hills

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 52,837 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 39.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 483,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 137,356 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Black Hills by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

