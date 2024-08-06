Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $120.00 at Wedbush

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $3.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,730,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,903. Welltower has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $115.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,333,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Welltower by 26.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $2,453,039,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,337,000 after purchasing an additional 87,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

