Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.28.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 100,456 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $267,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $1,646,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

