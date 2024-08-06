Western Union (NYSE:WU) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

WU has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Get Western Union alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Union

Western Union Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $11.35 on Friday. Western Union has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,092.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.