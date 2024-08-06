WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,862,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,995. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. WestRock has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $54.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus increased their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

