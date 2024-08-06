Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.14. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

