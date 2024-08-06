WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,100 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,434,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,958 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26,569 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,386,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 155,928 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $35.04. 1,702,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSC shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

