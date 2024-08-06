WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $34.55 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $56,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

