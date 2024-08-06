Wrapped eETH Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.89 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. Wrapped eETH has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $51.85 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,562.27 or 0.04567366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH was first traded on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,428,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,433,784.63404246. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,609.18488615 USD and is up 8.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $156,506,016.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

