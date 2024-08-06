WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.29.
WW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on WW International from $2.10 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut WW International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on WW International from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on WW International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
WW stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $202.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.
