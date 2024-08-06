WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.29.

WW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on WW International from $2.10 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut WW International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on WW International from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on WW International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

WW International Stock Down 8.2 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WW International by 52.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of WW International by 229.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 79,026 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of WW International by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 252,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WW International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $202.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

