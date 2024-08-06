X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:XFOR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.92, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

XFOR has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

