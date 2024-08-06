Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Bank of America lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.91.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $57.86. 3,061,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,473,022. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

