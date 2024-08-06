Xponential Fitness’ (XPOF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.07 million, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.23. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

