Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,039,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,936% from the previous session’s volume of 198,437 shares.The stock last traded at $24.45 and had previously closed at $24.56.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDEF. White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 516,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, SWS Partners increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

