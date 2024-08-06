YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Citigroup

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

YETI traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.49. 1,070,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67. YETI has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in YETI by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 776.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in YETI by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

