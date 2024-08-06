ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.860-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.210-0.220 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.83.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 18.8 %

Shares of ZI stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.96. 30,506,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,431,090. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

