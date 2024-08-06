ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.210-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $298.0 million-$301.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.2 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.860-0.880 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. 33,922,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,458,386. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.83.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

