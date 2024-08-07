15,450 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,450 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 947,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 179,933 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 334,102 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 238,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $278,486,000 after buying an additional 497,531 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,846,537 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after buying an additional 124,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.44.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.