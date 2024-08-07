207 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 45.1% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 639.2% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after buying an additional 44,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 202.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.81. 715,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,230,324. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $229.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.12.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

