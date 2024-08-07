22,623 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1,702.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPMB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 465,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,894. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.