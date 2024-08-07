2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down to $32.18

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.18, but opened at $18.98. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 3,763,079 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
