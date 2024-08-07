2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down to $32.18

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.18, but opened at $18.98. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 3,763,079 shares traded.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 554.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 114,524 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

