300 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 108,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.00. 1,430,519 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.