3,110 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.70. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $176.44.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $1,298,512.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,986 shares of company stock worth $9,730,154 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.