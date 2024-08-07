3,384 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Purchased by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,600,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 31,142 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,557,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,137,000 after buying an additional 103,234 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,857,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after buying an additional 43,432 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,921,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.06. 1,044,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,943. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

