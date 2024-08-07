353 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,312 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,519. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $141.21. The stock had a trading volume of 304,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,750. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

