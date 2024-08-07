393 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 8.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,891 shares of company stock worth $3,597,688 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BSX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.18. 1,637,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,300,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

