440 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,873,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,265,000 after purchasing an additional 923,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Teradyne by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,324,000 after purchasing an additional 544,482 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1,544.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,354,000 after buying an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Teradyne by 13,540.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 419,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after buying an additional 416,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ TER traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.18. 204,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,814. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TER. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,255 shares of company stock valued at $859,269 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.