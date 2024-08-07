7,983 Shares in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Bought by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned approximately 1.02% of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TXS traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $30.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0829 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

