912 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,022,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 147,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 41,005 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,641,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,995,422. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

