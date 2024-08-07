AAR (NYSE:AIR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.75

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.75 and last traded at $55.68, with a volume of 55031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. AAR had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AAR during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

