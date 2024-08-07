Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $503.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.91 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.
Aaron’s Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE AAN opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $316.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64.
Aaron’s Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.29%.
About Aaron’s
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
