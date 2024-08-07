AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCLGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. 2,686,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.39. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AbCellera Biologics

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Earnings History for AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.