AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. 2,686,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.39. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

