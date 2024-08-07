ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,883.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $32.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.