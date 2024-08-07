Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ATNM opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $83.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

