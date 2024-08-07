AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $805.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. AdaptHealth updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $9.08. 2,385,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

