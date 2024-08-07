ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s current price.

ADCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADCT stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 183,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,594. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADC Therapeutics news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $1,124,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,995,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,516,062.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

