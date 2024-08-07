Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY25 guidance to $5.60-5.85 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.600-5.850 EPS.

NYSE:ATGE traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.25. 953,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $80.18.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

