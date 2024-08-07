Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.600-5.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.60-5.85 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.25. 953,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $80.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATGE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATGE

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.