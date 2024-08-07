Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.600-5.850 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $6.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.25. 953,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.85. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

ATGE has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

