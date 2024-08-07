AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. AECOM updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-4.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.450-4.550 EPS.

AECOM Trading Up 2.2 %

ACM traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.00. 572,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,992. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average is $90.41. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,042.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insider Activity

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

