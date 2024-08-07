AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. AECOM updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-4.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.450-4.550 EPS.

AECOM Trading Up 2.2 %

ACM traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.00. 572,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,992. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average is $90.41. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,042.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insider Activity

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

