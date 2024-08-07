AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.45-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.44. AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.450-4.550 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACM. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

AECOM Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ACM traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.00. 572,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average is $90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $98.72. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,042.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is -977.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

