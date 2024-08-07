Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Price Reaches $0.67

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001187 BTC on major exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $106.82 million and approximately $18.82 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aerodrome Finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,190,825,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,190,825,844.2596905 with 561,023,903.0191951 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.70361565 USD and is up 7.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $27,094,741.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aerodrome Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aerodrome Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.