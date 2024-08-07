Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Trimmed by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,527,860. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.25. 389,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,628. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

