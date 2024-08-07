Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $18.74 on Wednesday, hitting $111.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,414,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,230. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $110.42 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. HSBC downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders sold 734,892 shares of company stock worth $109,326,124 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

