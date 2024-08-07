Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABNB. HSBC downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

Airbnb Stock Down 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $16.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.50. 17,347,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,049. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $110.42 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $87,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 734,892 shares of company stock valued at $109,326,124 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

