Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $130.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $151.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.58.

Shares of ABNB traded down $16.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,300,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.15. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $110.42 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $87,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,945,015.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares in the company, valued at $30,945,015.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 734,892 shares of company stock worth $109,326,124 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

