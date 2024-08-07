Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akoya Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 245,728 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 674,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 149,164 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 73,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,454,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,131 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKYA stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.