Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Albany International updated its FY24 guidance to $3.55 to $4.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-4.050 EPS.
Albany International Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of AIN traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.40. 263,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,371. Albany International has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.00.
Albany International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.
Albany International Company Profile
Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.
