Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Algoma Steel Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 3.4 %
Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.48.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
